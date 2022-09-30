RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for eight counties in central North Carolina.
The alert was issued at 12:40 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.
A few tornadoes are possible, as well as isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The following counties are under the tornado watch:
- Cumberland County
- Johnston County
- Nash County
- Wayne County
- Wilson County
- Edgecombe County
- Halifax County
- Sampson County
A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Center at 2:20 p.m. Friday to remain in effect through Saturday morning for the following counties:
Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
Up to six inches of rain are possible with three to five inches expected across the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.