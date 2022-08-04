WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Smith Reynolds Airport.

At about 12:05 p.m., the Cessna 310 plane was having landing gear issues while trying to make an emergency landing on a runway at the Smith Reynolds Airport. The pilot reportedly knew about the problem.

Upon landing, the front nose gear of the plane collapsed, according to the director of Smith Reynolds Airport.

There was a small fuel leak onboard, but there are no reports of any injuries, according to Forsyth County Emergency Services. Multiple agencies were on the scene in order to contain the fuel leak.

The FAA said that it will be investigating the emergency landing. The pilot was the only person on board.