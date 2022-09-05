ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina deputies are searching for the uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman, who was reported missing in the upstate.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Boseman has dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.