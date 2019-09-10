Chainsaw accident marks 3rd death in NC attributed to Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person in North Carolina died as a result of Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office said 54-year-old George Carlton of Tallahassee, Florida “died from injuries sustained in a chainsaw accident on Saturday.”

He was clearing a downed tree off Kerr Avenue, the release said.

A homeowner said he was cutting grass when Carlton rans towards him after being injured.

The homeowner says he performed CPR until EMS crews arrived, but Carlton didn’t survive.

The other two deaths were a Pamlico County man who collapsed Friday and a Columbus County man who fell from a ladder while preparing his home on Sept. 2, according to the release.

“State agencies and our partners will continue to deliver supplies and aid until our coast has recovered from Hurricane Dorian. The sad news of an additional confirmed fatality is a reminder that though the storm has moved away, we are still experiencing the dangers from the damage,” said Cooper.

