CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds got quite a different scare than what they were expecting Saturday night after confusion sparked fears of a shooting.

Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had a gun. You can see a helicopter hovering over the park.

Carowinds responds to the incident on Twitter

Officials with Carowinds, which hosts the event each year ahead of Halloween, said the incident started in part because of unruly behavior by several groups of minors. However, there was never any threat to guests.

Scarowinds, which runs on Fridays and Saturdays, and the rest of the amusement park closed early because of the incident.