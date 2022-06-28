BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges are pending against a 16-year-old driver after a Brunswick County crash left a 17-year-old girl from Myrtle Beach dead, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17 in Brunswick County, troopers said. The 16-year-old, who is also from Myrtle Beach, was driving a 2022 Dodge Challenger and left the road to the right, hit an embankment, became airborne, and rolled over several times, according to highway patrol. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Three teens in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle, troopers said. The 16-year-old driver and a passenger in the front seat were able to get out of the car with severe injuries. They’re expected to survive.

Two of the teens thrown from the vehicle were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. The 17-year-old died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. Her identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.