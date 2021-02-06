Charleston area gun store owner struggling to keep up with rising demand

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Gun store owners are trying their best to keep up as demand for guns and ammo remains high.

Barney Limehouse, owner of Limehouse Gun Shop on Johns Island, is trying his best to keep customers happy despite a limited supply.

“We can’t get enough guns or bullets. Right now, by the time the bullets come in, they are going right back out.”

Limehouse has been running his business for more than 50 years, but says this year saw a huge increase in demand. An increase in demand, with no increase in supply, leaves him with no option other than to limit the amount customers can buy.

Not being able to meet every need is hard for Limehouse, who has forged a strong bond with the community.

“You can’t be in a business for 57 years and not treat people right and I always treat them like my family.”

Despite his dwindling supply, Limehouse vows not to close his doors.

“As long as we can get the merchandise, we will be open. Last week or the week before last, we did not have the merchandise, but we still stayed open,” he says.

Gun sales typically spike before and after presidential elections, but consumer experts say this is a more significant rise in demand than expected.

