CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Charleston businessman and SCDOT executive director, Harry Bancroft “Buck” Limehouse, has died.

Limehouse was involved in numerous efforts aimed at improving the quality of transportation in South Carolina. He was appointed executive director of the South Carolina Department of Transportation in May 2007, where he led several major transportation projects.

He pushed for the creation of the State Infrastructure Bank which funded projects including the building of the Ravenel Bridge.

He was previously appointed SCDOT commission chairman by then-governor Carroll Campbell in 1994 and re-appointed by Gov. Davis Beasley in 1995.

Commission Chairman Tee Hooper, right, introduces H.B. “Buck” Limehouse Jr. as the newly hired SCDOT Executive Director during a Commission workshop May 2 in Columbia. At left is SCDOT Commissioner Joe Young who represents the First Congressional District in South Carolina. (Photo by Rob Thompson/SCDOT)

Limehouse, who died Feb. 3, graduated from The Citadel in 1960 and owned a commercial real estate company in the Lowcountry.

He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Governor Campbell in 1995 and a second from Governor David Beasley in 1999.

Limehouse also served as chairman of the South Carolina Public Railways Commission where he worked to increase productivity and waste, even boosting operations and cash flow for the Port Authority Railway. Funds received through initiatives are credited with helping to attract the BMW Plant to South Carolina.

“South Carolina has lost one of her finest public servants and business leaders,” said Governor Henry McMaster on Friday. “He was an advisor and confidant of many state leaders, including Governors Campbell and Beasley. His positive influence on our state is enormous. Peggy and I send our prayers and love to the entire Limehouse family.”

Gov. McMaster has ordered flags atop the Statehouse and state buildings to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral.

Buck Limehouse is the father of former legislator Chip Limehouse.