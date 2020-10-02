Charleston city councilman arrested for DUI after rear-ending car in Cookout drive-thru line

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston city councilman has been arrested and charged with DUI following an incident in the drive-thru line at a Cookout on Savannah Highway.

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Karl Brady Jr., 37, was arrested after he “slightly rear-ended a vehicle” in front of him while in the drive-thru line at the restaurant just after midnight.

The report states Brady showed noticeable signs of impairment when they arrived.

Brady represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island for District 5, according to the city’s website.

He also serves on a number of committees and commissions, including acting as vice-chair for the Committee on Traffic and Transportation and sits on the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments Charleston Area Transportation Study Committee and the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

Brady was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence, first degree.