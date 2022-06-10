CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy involved in a Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people has been fired from the sheriff’s office.

Documents show the termination letter for Deputy Emily Pelletier was signed Friday just after 12:00 p.m.

“As a result of the internal investigation, Emily Pelletier’s employment with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was terminated today for policy violations in the May 8 fatal collision,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that arrest warrants were issued for Pelletier in connection to the deadly crash. Their findings in the case have not yet been released.

It came only hours after Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said during a press conference with the family that Pelletier ran a stop sign, hit the vehicle being driven by the family, and caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.

Emily Pelletier (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

An investigation revealed she was driving at 73 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

She said the deputy’s lights and sirens were not active and therefore her dash camera was not turned on.

The victims were identified as Stephanie Dantzler, 53, Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, of Colleton County.

Pelletier was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center just before 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Her charges include three counts of reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

The now-fired deputy was ordered to not have any contact with the family by any means as a condition of her bond and cannot leave the state. The judge set at bond $75,000 ($25,000 for each count).

A hearing is scheduled for July 29 at 2:00 p.m.