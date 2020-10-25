Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigating after foot washes up near Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shoe, which contained a foot, washed up near Ft. Sumter.

The department’s Marine Patrol responded after they say the shoe washed up with what they say appears to be a foot inside of it.

Detectives, crime scene unit, and the coroner are responding, according to Lt. Brokaw with CCSO.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: