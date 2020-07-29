Charleston hotel, three local restaurants rank among the best in the world

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You won’t need to travel too far to visit one of the best hotels or restaurants in the United States.

TripAdvisor released its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards which showcases the best in travel for 2020 – the list highlights the best hotels, restaurants, and airlines in the country.

Charleston is home to the #1 top over hotel in the country and has three restaurants in the top 10 fine dining restaurants in the country.

The French Quarter Inn was ranked #1 in the country and #24 in the world.

Hall’s Chophouse ranked #3, Charleston Grill ranked #9, and Peninsula Grill came in at #10 for best restaurants.