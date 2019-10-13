Charleston looking into proposed ordinance that would ban rental of electric scooters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council passed the first reading for a proposed ordinance that would ban the rental of electric scooters.

In September 2018, the city set up a one year ban of the electric scooters.

They would extend the ban by 60 days in September 2019.

The proposal would amend an ordinance to ban motorized scooters from being used in traffic, on sidewalks, and other city-owned areas.