Charleston looking into proposed ordinance that would ban rental of electric scooters

State - Regional

by: Antonio Stinson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council passed the first reading for a proposed ordinance that would ban the rental of electric scooters.

In September 2018, the city set up a one year ban of the electric scooters.

They would extend the ban by 60 days in September 2019.

The proposal would amend an ordinance to ban motorized scooters from being used in traffic, on sidewalks, and other city-owned areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: