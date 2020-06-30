Charleston PD issues warrants for suspect who vandalized Charleston 9 Memorial

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has issued warrants for a suspect accused of vandalizing the Charleston 9 Memorial last week.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, an officer stopped at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday and noticed debris in the median.

Police say there was an American flag draped over a cross along with several smaller flags scattered around the area and nine PVC pipe memorial crosses at the park were ripped out of the ground and broken.

An American flag and Charleston 9 Memorial flag had also been removed from the flagpole at the park, according to the report.

Police on Tuesday announced they issued a warrant for 32-year-old Eman Mubarak Brown of Charleston for ‘malicious injury to real property’ and ‘attempts to burn.’

An additional warrant was issued for Brown for petit larceny for the theft of an American flag and South Carolina state flag that were both on display at CresCom Bank on Orleans Road in West Ashley.

Police say the flags were taken approximately two hours after the Charleston 9 Memorial was vandalized.

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department and members of the Fire Marshal Division conducted the investigation into the vandalism.

According to a report from CPD, private surveillance video from a business owner near the memorial park and at the bank helped authorities identify the suspect.

“We would like to thank the members of the community and of our extended fire service family for your support throughout this incident,” said Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia. “Thank you to our partners in the Charleston Police Department who were able to quickly resolve this situation.”

Records show Brown has a history of vandalizing property. A police report from October 2019 revealed the suspect also vandalized the Charleston County Libary building on Calhoun Street with graffiti.