Charleston preparing for potentially historic tides, flooding over the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is advising residents to brace for what could be the third-highest non-tropical high tide since 1934 over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, high tides of as high as 8.5 feet are expected through Monday.

City officials are warning drivers to avoid driving in flood-prone areas, and that “the extreme flooding could make more roads impassable than usual, strand motorists and stall cars, delay emergency services, and affect some properties.”

As a precaution, the following parking garages will be open to Charleston residents free of charge, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Aquarium Garage – 24 Calhoun Street

Concord / Cumberland – 1 Cumberland Street

Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

Visitor Center – 63 Mary Street

99 West Edge – 99 West Edge Street

Cars must be removed by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, and those using the garages are required to abide by the following process:

Vehicles need to be removed by designated time to be eligible for free parking.

Pull a ticket upon entering

When leaving – Press the black “assistance” button on the upper right hand side of the call box. An attendant will respond to assist you.

State you were parking to avoid the flooding.

Provide your name and address when requested.

Insert your ticket into the machine (if you have not already done so)

Attendant will raise the gate for you to exit

