CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case.

On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds.

One victim recovered but Brown died at the hospital. Brown was 18-years-old.

Nearly 12 years later, suspects have not been identified.

CCSO is once again asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-743-7200 or Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.