Charleston Southern football player killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A freshman walk-on football player at Charleston Southern University was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Charleston police.
Lorvens Florestal Jr., 19, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, died at approximately 3:04 a.m. after the shooting in West Ashley, police said.
Charleston police responded about 2:50 a.m. to a location on Risher Street regarding a loud noise call. While officers were en route, gunshots were heard and police dispatch received calls reporting gunshots in the area. Two others were injured from the shooting.
Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victims. This story is developing with updates to follow. Count on 2 for updates.