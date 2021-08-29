Charleston Southern football player killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A freshman walk-on football player at Charleston Southern University was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Charleston police.

Lorvens Florestal Jr., 19, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, died at approximately 3:04 a.m. after the shooting in West Ashley, police said.

The Charleston Southern University football ministry and CSU family mourn the tragic loss of freshman Lorvens Florestal due to an overnight incident off campus. Please pray for this young man's family, teammates, and campus as we grieve. https://t.co/Lf0VAL1H12 — Charleston Southern (@CSUNIV) August 29, 2021

Charleston police responded about 2:50 a.m. to a location on Risher Street regarding a loud noise call. While officers were en route, gunshots were heard and police dispatch received calls reporting gunshots in the area. Two others were injured from the shooting.

Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures on the victims. This story is developing with updates to follow. Count on 2 for updates.