Charleston Southern says WR Joe Bradshaw has died at 19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston Southern says freshman wide receiver Joe Bradshaw died Thursday night.

He was 19 years old.

The school did not announce a cause, only that the circumstances of Bradshaw’s death were still under investigation by authorities.

The school said that Bradshaw was not on campus when he died.

Bradshaw was a walk-on receiver from St. Augustine, Florida, who did not play in the team’s opening game against Kennesaw State last week.

Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson says Bradshaw was an “exceptional young man.”