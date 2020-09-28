Charleston to honor life of first African American police officer to die in line of duty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will hold a press conference to honor the life and legacy of a Charleston Police Officer.

They will be honoring the life of Private Thomas J. Martin, the first African American police officer lost in the line of duty in Charleston in July of 1870.

He is expected to be inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame on Wednesday, September 30.

Officials say the press conference will highlight the results of recent historical and genealogical research into Private Martin’s life and lineage, as well as current Charleston Police Department initiatives that honor and build upon his legacy.

The press conference will be on Monday, September 28 at the City Gallery located at 34 Prioleau Street at 1:00 pm.

Attendees are reminded to wear a mask and asked to practice safe social distancing.

You can also watch it from home through the city’s Facebook page.

LATEST HEADLINES: