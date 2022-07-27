CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was electrocuted, the North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed Tuesday.

$231M Charlotte Airport expansion underway

Department officials were notified Monday about an electrocution incident involving a person who had been working at the airport with Rosendin Electric.

Labor Department officials said the investigation could take months. The Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be conducting an investigation.

While it is unclear exactly where and how the accident happened at this time, the airport has been “a work in progress” and has been under construction for years. Work will continue to be through at least 2025.

The expansion for Concourse A is expected to be completed in 2024 and will feature a 10-gate addition that will house Delta Air Lines and three common-use gates.