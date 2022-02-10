Charlotte flight diverted after dad threatens to shoot flight attendant when family wasn’t seated together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More crisis in the cabin, unfolding over the skies of New Mexico. American Airlines flight 482, an Airbus A321, made an emergency landing at the Sunport Monday, after a male passenger threatened a flight attendant, according to witnesses.

A post on social media explained that the situation started during boarding in Charlotte.

According to the post, “A man and a woman boarded with 4 children aged roughly 4-8. First, they didn’t book seats together and made a stink to get people to switch seats.”

Sometime during the flight, the unattended children “[started] sprinting from one end of the plane to the other incessantly. Many passengers complained. A flight attendant got him to stop.”

The post goes on to say after the passenger was spoken to by the flight attendant, the father told the crew member “I have your information, I will find you and I will shoot you.”

“There was a verbal threat that was a level three,” said one of the pilots in a transmission to Albuquerque Air Traffic Control. The pilots declared an emergency and landed around 10:30 p.m.

According to Albuquerque Police, any charges and the further case will be handled by the FBI.

American Airlines said in a statement “We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”