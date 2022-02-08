CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte American Airlines flight had to be diverted and a passenger was removed following a verbal threat that was made mid-flight, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

Flight 482 had departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport headed towards Los Angeles Monday night. During the flight, a disturbance occurred and an unnamed passenger made a threatening statement toward a crew member.

Cabarrus Co. teachers fed up and leaving in the middle of the school year

The flight was diverted to Albuquerque and the passengers involved were removed from the plane and met by law enforcement, according to the airline.

It’s unclear if there were any charges at this time. The flight continues on to its final destination arriving around 12:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The flight consisted of 145 passengers and six crew members.