Charlotte Lyft driver says she was called racial slurs, threatened for asking passenger to wear mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte Lyft driver says she was called racial slurs by a passenger who threatened to hang her by a tree.

What was supposed to be a four-minute drive from a southern club turned into a nightmare for Lyft driver Majidah Hector.

“I just don’t know,” she said. “I am traumatized.”

She said she received a notification around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to pick up a passenger from Uptown Cabaret.

Lyft requires all passengers and drivers to wear a mask when inside the vehicle at all times. When Hector arrived at the club, she said the pair entering her car were not wearing masks.

“So, I said, ‘do you guys have masks?’ And he starts then, he’s like, ‘we have them’. He is like, ‘we have them, and we are going to put them on, they don’t work anyways but we are going to put them on anyways.’ And I thought that’s as far as it’s going to go,” Hector said.

While exiting the parking lot, Hector said the passenger got more aggressive and threatened to hit her.

Within a minute of driving, she ended the ride and dropped the pair back off at the club and he reportedly attempted to kick her car.

“He then kicked my car somewhere around here,” Hector said pointing at the passenger side of her car.

She dialed 911 and two CMPD officers showed up within minutes.

“They asked me what happened, I told them what happened. In the meantime, this guy is calling my phone back to back to back,” Hector said.

She received 50 calls within 45 minutes and woke up the next morning with three voicemails from the male passenger.

“Hey, you stupid f****** b****. I hope you rot in hell and vote for Biden again, you stupid n*****. I hope you rot in hell and vote for Biden again you stupid n****. Burn in hell. And I hope they hang you from a f****** tree. You stupid n*****. F*** you n****, n****, n****, n****, n****, n****, n****, n****, n****. You f****** n****. F*** you n****,” the man said in the voicemail to Hector. “You are not allowed to drop me off because of your political f****** beliefs? You stupid f****** b****.”

“I just think that it’s awful that we can’t be human beings to each other, that we are just worrying about the politics,” Hector said. “He didn’t know that I caught COVID after just two weeks of driving Lyft for not making people wear their masks when they get in the car, so this is life or death for me.”

“Do you think that will ask a passenger to wear a mask again or do you just not want to go there?” FOX 46’s Taylor Young asked.

“I don’t want to go there,” Hector said. “Every order that comes through the Lyft app, I am just anxious, praying like Lord please let them have their mask on, please don’t make me have to say anything to them, you know?

FOX 46 reached out to Lyft about the incident.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is unacceptable. There is no place for discrimination or harassment of any kind on the platform. We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community and have reached out to the driver to offer our support,” a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement.

CMPD is looking into the incident.

A police report shows the suspect is being investigated for intimidation and harassing phone calls.