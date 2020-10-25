Charlotte officers dodge gunfire during attempted traffic stop

Multiple CMPD officers took cover after shots were fired at them while attempting to pull over a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding a car break-in around 4:30 a.m. near 800 Academy Street in the NoDa area. A vehicle matching the description given was found and CMPD says when they attempted to stop the vehicle, they were shot at.

The vehicle then fled. None of the officers involved were injured and they did not return fire.

CSI, peer support, and homicide detectives were all on the scene to assist.

This remains an active investigation.

