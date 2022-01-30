Charlotte sees city’s first homicide of 2022

by: Jesse Ullmann

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 after a shooting late Saturday night in the northeastern part of the city.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to calls regarding gunshots near 3700 North Tryon Street. Malik Whitney, 40, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

Darrell McKinley, 53, was arrested on the scene and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Photo Credit: Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office

The DA’s Office, CSI, victim services, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene. There is no mention of a motive and this remains an active investigation.

