CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Home Depot robbery suspect who was armed with a hatchet is being sought, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 p.m. on Sunday to a Home Depot located on Rivergate Parkway in south Charlotte.

An employee told officers a suspect who was armed with a hatchet was caught stealing copper tubing, plastic buckets, an axe and electrical wiring.

The victim attempted to communicate with the suspect and the suspect threatened to injure the employee, according to the police report.

No surveillance video or images have been released, and a description of the suspect has not been given.