Charlotte protests: who was arrested, their names, and where they’re from

Here’s who was arrested last night in Charlotte, their names, and where they’re from. 15 people were arrested in total.
1. Jessica Warner, Charlotte
2. Lashonda Smith, (Unknown at this time)
3. Adam Griffith, Charlotte (Steele Creek)
4. Cody Crabtree, Albemarle
5. Braxton Winston, Charlotte
6. Madison Hodrick, Stella
7. Patrick Alexander, Charlotte
8. Katherine CoxCharlotte (Myers Park)
9. Madeline Loughlin, Charlotte (Myers Park)
10. Damon Manuel, Charlotte, (Yorkmount)
11. Kristie Puckett, Charlotte (Puckett is an ACLU activist)
12. Zmontez Anderson (Unknown at this time)
13. Lavar Sprinkle (Unknown at this time)
14. Rontravis Wilson (Unknown at this time)
15. Milan Johnson (Unknown at this time)
