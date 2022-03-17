CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and his son were found guilty on multiple charges Thursday after authorities accused them of obtaining more than $1.7 million in payroll protection program loans through fraudulent applications through a Charlotte restaurant.

The Department of Justice accused Izzat Freitekh and his son, Tarik Freitekh, of obtaining $1.7 million through fraudulent PPP loans by submitting false applications by three companies, including La Shish Kabob restaurant and La Shish Catering.

Medic called for Tareq Freitekh who passed out after verdict ⁦@Queen_City_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/LhMbUGXRLS — seema iyer, esq. (@seemaiyeresq) March 17, 2022

The men were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of bank fraud. Izzat Freitekh was also charged with one count of false statements.

There was also an application that included fraudulent IRS tax documents submitted on behalf of Green Apple Catering LLC (Green Apple), stating that the restaurant had paid $4.8 million to employees in 2019, despite evidence that the company did not exist until March 2020, the DOJ said.

An application that included false company payroll information and fraudulent IRS tax documents was also submitted in the name of Aroma Packaging Systems.

The DOJ said the elder Freitekh also made false statements to law enforcement agents, saying that a company called “Kyber Capitol” was responsible for submitting the PPP loan applications.

The DOJ said last December that they had recovered about $1.3 million of the disbursed PPP funds in the matter.