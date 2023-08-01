CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed near the Charleston International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office, Andrew Knapp, said the agency received a report around 3:30 p.m. that one of its helicopters went down in the airfield near the airport. Deputies and other agencies responded to the scene.

Knapp said that the pilot, who was the only person on board the helicopter at the time of the crash, reported a malfunction with the aircraft and said it went down a short time later.

The pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. The unidentified pilot has been with the agency since 2006.

Officials with Charleston International Airport said the incident prompted all flights to be suspended around 3:45 p.m.

One runway reopened and flights resumed around 5:30 p.m., but delays are expected into the evening.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving for flights.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.