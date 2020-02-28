Cheraw man faces 18 charges of child porn, each one punishable by up to 10 years

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A Cheraw man has been arrested on 18 charges connected with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say Matthew Austin Crow, 43, distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Crow was charged on Thursday with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.