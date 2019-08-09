Chesterfield Co. deputy injured in crash now home

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WBTW) – A Chesterfield County deputy injured in a crash is now home.
“As of yesterday evening, Deputy Lauren Brock is home,” a post on the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page said.
“Sheriff Dixon and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for rallying together during this time. Lauren’s accident has not only pulled our agency closer together, but the community as well,” added the post. “Please continue to keep Lauren in your prayers as she heals!”
Deputy Brock was involved in a crash last week, according to another Facebook post from the CCSO. She suffered a broken femur and had surgery. She is expected to make a full recovery.
