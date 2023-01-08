CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The off-duty deputy was identified as Derrick J. McQueen and he was arrested after troopers determined he was allegedly impaired.

“We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards,” Streater said in a statement. “Therefore, McQueen has been terminated from his position as a deputy with Chesterfield County.”

McQueen was taken to jail on the charges, Streater said. Deputies didn’t immediately release what charges McQueen would be facing.