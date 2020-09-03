Chicago adds NC, 2 other states to emergency travel order requiring 14-day self-quarantine

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago added North Carolina, Hawaii and Nebraska to its list of states requiring visitors or anyone arriving from there to self-quarantine for 14 days Tuesday.

South Carolina is already on the list. States are added to the list if they pass the threshold of 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents. If a state drops below that limit for a week, they could be taken off the list.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

Exceptions to the order include personal travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.

States currently on the list include: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Speaking Tuesday, CPDH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Indiana could be one of the next states added to the list.

In Chicago, there was a slow increase of one percent from last week to an average of 350 cases a day, although Arwady said 400 cases a day would be a cause for concern. Arwady said if that happens, additional restrictions may be put in place.