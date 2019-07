MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A is giving away free food Tuesday in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.

The chicken chain is offering a free entree to anyone dressed in cow attire. This can be a full costume or simply a cow themed accessory.

If you’re wearing cow apparel, adults can get a free entree and children can get a free kids meal.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7:00 p.m.