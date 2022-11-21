LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state.

According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique needs” of Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.

It will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. Leaders said the center will create 165 jobs.

“Our new distribution center in Lexington County provides us with a tremendous opportunity to grow our business and create jobs that will attract diverse talent from across the region,” said Josh Grote, executive director for Chick-fil-A Supply. “We’re excited to expand our footprint in South Carolina with an investment in the local community that helps us serve our franchise operators, licensees and their teams.”

“We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “The Midlands region — with its central location and infrastructure access — is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude. We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands and across South Carolina.”

Operations are expected to begin in 2024. Those interested in joining the Chick-fil-A Supply team should visit the company’s careers page.