SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A three-year-old child has died following an accidental shooting in Summerville, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

The child was taken to Summerville Medical Center after being found unresponsive by his mother in a bedroom. The child had accidentally shot himself while handling a gun, according to the coroner’s office.

Police say the shooting happened in the White Gables subdivision on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

A report from Summerville PD noted that there were “multiple firearms accessories strewn across the floor” near where the child was found shot.

Coroner Paul Brouthers said the body will undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Summerville Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.