Child killed in hit-and-run crash in North Carolina, suspect charged

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A 3-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Henderson County, North Carolina, and a suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:00pm in a cul-de-sac on Pleasant Court near Flat Rock.

Deputies said the child was riding a tricycle in the cul-de-sac when she was hit.

The vehicle involved in the crash then left the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted a short time later along US-25 South near the South Carolina state line.

The suspect 30-year-old Aaron Santiso of Flat Rock, was arrested and charged with Felony Hit-and-Run with Injury or Death, Felony Death by Vehicle, and Driving While Impaired.

Santiso is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $1,001,000 bond.

The crash is being investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said further charges are possible.