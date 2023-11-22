RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has confirmed the first case of Chronic Wasting Disease in Franklin County.

The case was confirmed in a 2 1/2-year-old female white-tailed deer harvested in the county. It is the first detection of the disease in Franklin County.

The disease is transmissible to other deer and spreads through infected saliva, urine and feces of live deer and the movement of infected deer carcasses and carcass parts. NCWRC said during the early stages of infection, deer may appear healthy, but the commission still stresses to hunters the importance of taking precautions when transporting or disposing of deer carcasses. They say transport may lead to moving CWD to new locations.

NCWRC’s Wildlife Management Division Chief Brad Howard said the new detection further from the initial detections is disappointing but illustrates that efforts to determine the extent of the disease in North Carolina are working.

“I want to point out that this detection in Franklin County, along with the last two unexpected CWD positive cases we detected in Johnston and Cumberland counties, doesn’t necessarily mean that CWD is spreading rapidly across the state,” said Howard.

“More likely it means that all the sample submissions we are getting from hunters is really helping to find the places where CWD has already gotten a foothold in the state. It’s likely that it’s been in these places for a few years and had not been detected. I’d rather CWD not be here at all, but if it is here, I’m glad we are finding out about it as soon as possible. My hat’s off to all the cooperating hunters, cervid health cooperators, and the hard work of all our employees in the field.”

Howard expressed the need to continue to test as many hunter-harvested deer as possible to determine the distribution of CWD. Hunters can use NCWRC’s interactive map for information on testing locations. Additional locations will be added to the map throughout the hunting season.

“Franklin County will become a primary county, but not until next year. As with the detection earlier this season in Johnston County, the realities of establishing rules and ensuring hunters are aware of the changes during an open hunting season are challenging, therefore the rules will not change this season for Franklin County,” said Howard.