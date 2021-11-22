Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom collapses at Duke, taken to hospital

Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom gives direction to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Citadel basketball coach Duggar Baucom was taken to a hospital Monday night after collapsing barely a minute into his team’s game against No. 5 Duke.

Baucom was helped off the floor by medical personnel and taken to Duke University Hospital, according to The Citadel.

Baucom, 61, fell along the sideline with Duke leading 3-2 and 18:57 left in the first half. He was conscious as he was helped out of the gym.

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school. Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on The Citadel’s bench.