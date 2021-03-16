Citadel cadet charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBD) – Newly released documents revealed two South Carolina men were arrested for their roles in a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

After the Federal Bureau of Investigations began circulating images of individuals who were involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a witness submitted a tip identifying Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry, cadets in a Civil Air Patrol Unit.

The witness told authorities that their demeanors – specifically the way they are standing in the photographs – and physical characterizes made them easily identifiable.

They also noted that Irizarry often wears his boots in the specific style seen in the photographs.

According to documents, two additional witnesses recognized the pair through their association with the Civil Air Patrol Unit and made a connection to their clothing.

Witness 2 states that they were familiar with Bishai’s backpack, red plaid shirt, bandana, and had seen Bishai wear them previously. They also stated that both Bishai and Irizarry’s location on Snapchat planed them in Washington D.C. on January 6th, 2021.

Additionally, the second and third witnesses observed footage that was released by The New Yorker and recognized the pair in the videos making entry into the U.S. Capitol building through a broken window, and again in various spots inside and around the building.

During an interview with FBI Special Agents on January 28th, a fourth witness, who is a family member of Bishai, confirmed that he was at the Capitol that day and that he entered the building and took selfies.

Agents reviewed both men’s records with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and social media platforms prior to making their arrests.

Documents | Elias Irizarry at the U.S. Capitol

Officials with The Citadel confirmed to News 2 Irizarry is a second-semester freshman, a political science major, at the military college.

Both men are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.