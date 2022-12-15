CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Citadel on Tuesday announced that it has suspended a cadet who plead guilty to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in Washington.

Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty in October to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

When Irizarry was first charged, The Citadel declined to take action until a verdict was reached. A statement provided to News 2 on March 16, 2021, read in part:

“Once this matter is resolved, The Citadel will take appropriate actions in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations. It would be inappropriate to speculate about any subsequent actions the college would take pending resolution of the charges.”

After he pleaded guilty in October, The Citadel said it was “aware of the plea agreement; however, due to [the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act] FERPA, we are unable to comment or speculate on any potential disciplinary proceedings.”

The Citadel recently announced the suspension, saying: