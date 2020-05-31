City of Charleston requests assistance from SC National Guard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 has learned the City of Charleston is requesting assistance from the South Carolina National Guard to assist law enforcement in anticipation of more protests on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster said he will address the matter during a 1:00 p.m. press conference.

