City of Charleston to waive all fees for building repairs related to riots

by: Antonio Stinson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of Charleston City Council voted to waive all fees for building repairs related to property damage incurred by property and business owners on Saturday, May 30.

This will include any application fees, building permit fees, plan review fees and BAR review fees necessary to obtain a city of Charleston building permit.

