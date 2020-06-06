CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of Charleston City Council voted to waive all fees for building repairs related to property damage incurred by property and business owners on Saturday, May 30.
This will include any application fees, building permit fees, plan review fees and BAR review fees necessary to obtain a city of Charleston building permit.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- GALLERY: Demonstrators, law enforcement take part in peaceful protest in Georgetown
- Petition to replace John C. Calhoun Monument has nearly 10,000 signatures
- Investigators in North Carolina work to determine if arson was racially motivated
- One man lays wreaths in Normandy on this unusual D-Day
- City of Charleston to waive all fees for building repairs related to riots