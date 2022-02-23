GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville’s spokesperson is apologizing for statements made in a social media post involving Black History Month, but a handful of Upstate activists told 7NEWS, it’s not enough.

“I couldn’t believe it was on their official site,” said Bruce Wilson, a community activist.

Wilson is talking about a post on the City of Greenville’s social media page for Black History Month. It included statements and quotes from Greenville Mayor Knox White about his time in high school during integration.

Source: City of Greenville

The post cited a quote saying a good number of the mayor’s friends were sent to another school. Another talked about how it was a time of tremendous adjustment.

“The insensitivity, this is Black History Month and to do something like that. I just can’t believe it,” Wilson told 7NEWS.

Wilson and others in the community told 7NEWS that it’s very disheartening and said it reinforces a gap they’ve been working hard to fill.

“There has always been this disconnect, the Black community has never felt like downtown Greenville, that we’re a part of it,” Wilson said.

The City of Greenville spokesperson, Beth Brotherton is taking full responsibility. She told 7NEWS the mayor wasn’t aware it was being posted. Brotherton said his quotes and statements came from a documentary made in 2020.

Source: City of Greenville

Wilson and other activists are calling the apology a slap in the face.

“That makes it even worse, if you’re going to apologize, at least let the mayor do it,” Wilson said.

He’s calling for a public response from Mayor White. 7NEWS reached out to the mayor’s office and have yet to hear back.