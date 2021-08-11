City of Lumberton donates old fire truck to Robeson Community College

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The city of Lumberton recently found a new home for one of its old fire trucks.

The city donated the newly retired truck to Robeson Community College in an Aug. 5 ceremony at the Emergency Services Training Center on South Roberts Avenue. The college plans to use it to train future firefighters.

“It’s very, very important,” said Robert Ivey, director of fire and rescue training programs at the college. “Because you can go into the classroom and just talk about fire trucks and show pictures of fire trucks, but when you actually take students and put them on the truck, pull hose, pump the truck, that gives a more practical experience because everything, we pretty much, 80% of what we do is hands-on”

The city recently had a ceremony to retire the truck, which had been in service for 29 years, officials said. The ceremony was attended by faculty, staff, students and members of the community.