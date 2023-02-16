RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is calling for manslaughter charges against Raleigh police officers involved in the death of Darryl Tyree Williams.

Crump is scheduled to visit Raleigh on Thursday and meet with Williams’ family.

During his visit, Crump is expected to urge that the Raleigh police officers who used stun guns on Williams be fired and charged with manslaughter. Crump will then place a wreath at the site where Williams was taken into custody.

Police body cam video released last week showed officers using a stun gun on Williams three times. During officers’ efforts to take him into custody, Williams could be heard telling them he had heart problems.

Raleigh police said officers were conducting “proactive patrols” and approached Williams’ vehicle at about 1:55 a.m. on Jan. 17 near the Supreme Sweepstakes on the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road. Bodycam video shows officers asking Williams and a man in the passenger seat to step out.

Police video shows an officer begin to pat down Williams when he finds a folded dollar bill in his pocket. Raleigh police said the officer suspected a white substance found on the bill was narcotics.

The officer is then seen attempting to handcuff Williams, who begins to pull away. The video shows Williams being hit with stun gun prongs as he is running away from officers. Several officers then try to restrain Williams but bodycam video and surveillance from a business showed that he was able to overpower the officers and run off again.

Williams is seen tripping in a parking lot and falling on his face. Bodycam video from several officers shows them struggling to handcuff Williams again. At this point, Williams is hit with a Taser a second time, directly on the body.

Williams can be heard telling officers he has heart problems. As officers struggle to get both his hands behind his back, Williams is hit with a Taser a third time — again directly on his body.

Williams is placed into handcuffs at about 2 a.m., and officers call to dispatch for EMS. Just after that call is made, officers notice that Williams is unresponsive. They try to render aid before asking a dispatcher at 2:06 a.m. to speed up the emergency response.

Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3 a.m.

Six officers were placed on administrative duty following Williams’ death.