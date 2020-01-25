Classes canceled at Duke University’s Kunshan campus in China due to coronavirus

KUNSHAN, CHINA (WNCN) – Duke Kunshan University released a statement Saturday of its decision to cancel all classes until Monday, February 17 in response to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.
Campus access has been restricted to essential personnel only until February 15.
Students who remained on campus during Spring Festival Break must stay on campus or make arrangements to return home.
Resources are being provided for students who are on campus, as well as financial assistance to those wishing to return home until classes begin.
Click here to see the statement from Duke Kunshan University and for updates.
