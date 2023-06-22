CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina’s first college of veterinary medicine is coming to Clemson University in the fall of 2026.

The university’s board of trustees made the decision Thursday after the approval of the state’s new budget.

“Today is a historic day,” Clemson President Jim Clements said. “We are thrilled that Clemson University has received landmark funding to establish the State of South Carolina’s first college of veterinary medicine. Clemson University is continuing its mission of positively impacting the lives of our students and the citizens of South Carolina.”

The program’s first students will be enrolled for the 2026 fall semester, with the first class of veterinarians graduating in 2030.