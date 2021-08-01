Clemson football player charged with reckless driving; police say he was going 115 mph before crash

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Police Department said a man who crashed into a U.S. mail vehicle on July 21 turned himself into authorities on Sunday.

Police said traffic specialists found probable cause to charge Fredrick Davis, 19, of Jacksonville, with reckless driving. According to Clemson’s 2021-22 football roster, Davis is a sophomore cornerback.

The police investigation showed that Davis was traveling at a speed of 115 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone before crashing into a U.S. mail vehicle.

Police said the mail carrier received severe injuries in the crash. Davis was booked into the Clemson City before being released on bond.

