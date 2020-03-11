Clemson telling students to prepare for online classes due to virus concerns

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University is telling students to be prepared for the possibility of online lessons following spring break due to concerns amid a coronavirus outbreak.

According to Clemson University, students are being told to bring any materials necessary for online instruction, including laptops and textbooks, in the event that in-person instruction is disrupted.

Clemson’s spring break runs from March 16 to March 20.

No changes have been made to campus operations at this time.

University officials also said they are still waiting on test results for a possible case of the virus involving a person who is not a student.

All students and staff returning from international travel are also being required to contact the Redfern Health Center to begin a screening process before returning to campus.